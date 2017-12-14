FOOTBALL: Early inspection for Bugbrooke pitch

A pitch inspection on Friday evening will determine how Pinchbeck United spend their Saturday.

With six inches of snow still laying on the Northants club’s pitch midweek, even if the playing surface isn’t frozen come Saturday, there’s a good chance it will be waterlogged.

“I’ve spoken to the club and they’re getting a referee down there Friday night,” said Pinchbeck boss Ian Dunn.

“It’s a long old way over there – we would have to leave about 11 and to find out the game was off when we got there wouldn’t be ideal.

“At least if we have a decision on Friday night, people won’t have wasted a day.”

After Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 home draw against Huntingdon Town, Dunn knows his table-toppers have to up their game to stay top of the league.

“We missed the quality we have had and we just didn’t play well at all,” said Dunn.

“We beat Bugbrooke 3-1 at home at the start of the season and we’ll be looking for the same again.

“They have the ability to go out and hurt teams, they have a couple of good players and we have to try to stop them.”

Dunn’s only injury concern is Luke Gardiner, who is still suffering from a groin tear picked up five weeks ago. Otherwise, he has a full squad to choose from.

“We’re hopeful the game will go ahead,” said Dunn. There’s no more snow forecast for the rest of the week.

“But it’s December, there’s always a chance this will happen at this time of year.”