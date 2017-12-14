FOOTBALL: County association to bring independents onto discipline panel

Lincolnshire Football Association (LFA) is to appoint an independent member to each of their personal disciplinary hearings with effect from January.

The association has chosen the course of action in an endeavour to maintain and further increase the level of transparency within the disciplinary process of its board of directors.

Each personal hearing consists of a chairman and two others, one of whom will be selected from the newly-formed Independent Disciplinary Panel.

Disciplinary hearings are held periodically during the football season (September to May), normally in the evening, at the LFA 0ffices in Nettleham, Lincoln.

Naturally, it would be helpful if applicants have an understanding and empathy with grassroots football, although that is not essential.

All of LFA’s directors and area delegates are volunteers and membership of the Independent Disciplinary Panel will also be unpaid, although travelling expenses will be reimbursed in accordance with the LFA travel policy when attending hearings.

Training will be given to those people who are selected to join the panel.

If you would like to be considered, apply including a summary of your background in football, or the reasons why you wish to be considered, via email to the LFA chief executive, Phil Hough, at philip.hough@lincolnshirefa.com , or by post to, Phil Hough, Chief Executive, Lincolnshire Football Association, Deepdale Enterprise Park, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, Lincoln, LN2 2LL, no later than December 29.

Expressions of interest will be particularly welcome from under-represented and/or minority groups.