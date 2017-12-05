CROSS COUNTRY: Fourth place in national final

Have your say

Bourne Grammar School took fourth place in the ESAA Cross Country Cup national final.

After a record-breaking result in the regional round where three teams qualified, hopes were high to improve on the best-ever finish of sixth last year.

The junior boys team were declared as favourites and Harry Hewitt named as one of the top individuals.

But they were disappointed to finish fourth just outside a podium position – Hugo Brill 14th, Harry Hewitt 19th, Alex Galpin 38th, Joe Manning 40th, Barnaby Sykes 70th, Joe Garner 141st.

Following second place at the regional finals, the junior girls team finished 14th out of 27 – Amelie Fairclough 47th, Erin Cox 56th, Hannah Taylor 60th, Aoife Glasswell 96th, Lauren Stuart 123rd, Sophia Bull 127th.

The inter boys claimed 22nd place – Sam Oakley 51st, Max James 73rd, Connor Ely 96th, Tom Bodily 97th, Jake Jungmann 98th, Dylan Snoek 128th.

Fourth place matches the achievement by the junior boys athletics team of 2007 in the ESAA Track and Field Cup final.