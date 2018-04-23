Deeping’s derby delight after beating Bourne

Market Deeping claimed the early local bragging rights with an opening day victory over near neighbours Bourne in Saturday’s Lincs Premier Division derby duel.

Carl Wison’s 53 had helped Bourne to 208-8 at Market Deeping who recovered from a shaky start in which two wickets fell for 16 runs.

Josh Smith with 50 and James Hook (43) were then the mainstays of the home side’s four-wicket win at Outgang Road.

Bourne had been put into bat by their hosts and had reached 37 before opener Jack Berry was dismissed for a quick-fire 29 which included four boundaries.

Sam Evison (2) followed soon after, becoming the first of three successive wickets for Lee Peacock who then claimed the scalps of Jordan Temple (18) and Bourne skipper Pete Morgan (16) to leave the visitors struggling on 75-4.

However, Wilson and Quewin O’Connor (16) steadied the Bourne ship with the latter hitting three fours and a six in his 96-ball innings of 53.

Debutant Dan Bandaranaike then struck an unbeaten 27 to help Bourne to 204-8 from their 50 overs.

Peacock was the pick of the Deeping bowlers with 3-43 from his 14-over stint while Tom Anderson chipped in with the vital wickets of Wilson and O’Connor.

Bourne’s opening attack of Colin Cheer and Matthew Kidd both made early breakthroughs in the Deeping reply to leave the hosts on 16-2.

However, an ultimately match-winning partnership of 77 between Smith and Hook turned the game back into Deeping’s favour.

Smith smashed six fours and a six on his way to a half-century while Hook hit a valuable 43.

The experienced Dave Gillett then took over the reins to guide Deeping home with more than six overs to spare after hitting an unbeaten 39.

Kidd collected two wickets for Bourne, but an erratic fielding display ensured it was Deeping who got their season off to a winning start.

Deeping travel to league newcomers Scunthorpe - whose match at Grimsby was postponed last Saturday - this weekend while Bourne host Louth who lost heavily to Sleaford.

Results:

Lindum 258-7 (Wright 126, Morley-Barnes 68, Dobson 5-43), Grantham 248-8 (Dowman 56); Boston 212-7 (Cheer 111), Woodhall Spa 213-4 (Evison 55, Jayawardene 74no); Bourne 204-8 (Wilson 53), Market Deeping 205-6 (Smith 50); Alford 175-7, Bracebridge Heath 177-7 (Houston 63); Louth 111, Sleaford 112-1 (Mountain 51no); Grimsby Town v Scunthorpe Town – cancelled, waterlogged outfield.