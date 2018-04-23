CRICKET: Spalding set pace with top score

Have your say

Spalding got off to a good start by making the opening day’s highest score.

Josh Newton smashed an unbeaten 103 – featuring 10 boundaries – and shared a third-wicket stand of 123 with Joe Broomfield (70).

Photo: Lee Hellwing

Spalding made 278-4 but Boston 2nd then hung on to finish on 118-8.

A high-scoring game at Abbey Lawn saw Bourne 2nd score 247-5 before bowling Freiston out for 225.

Stamford Town won a much lower scoring game, dismissing Billingborough for 103 and going on to win by four wickets.

In Division One, newly-promoted Graves Park fought hard against Belton Park and lost by just one wicket after setting their opponents a target of 127.

Moulton Harrox batted first at Baston and reached 130-7 – a total which their hosts overtook for the loss of six wickets.

Market Deeping 2nd scored a convincing win over Skegness 2nd, chasing down 144 without loss.

Premier Division: Sleaford 2nd 174 (Godby 80, Haslam 8-22), Woodhall Spa 2nd 136; Spalding 278-4 (Newton 103, Broomfield 70), Boston 2nd 118-8; Bourne 2nd 247-5, Freiston 225; Billingborough 103, Stamford Town 104-6;

Skegness 207-9 (Brackley 75), Welby Cavaliers 123; Long Sutton v Grantham 2nd – cancelled.

Division One: Moulton Harrox 130-7, Baston 131-6; Graves Park 127, Belton Park 128-9 (Reynolds 71); Skegness 2nd 144-8, Market Deeping 2nd 145-0.

Division Two: Freiston 2nd 107-5, Belton Park 2nd 24 (Appleyard 5-15); Pinchbeck v Grantham 3rd – cancelled.