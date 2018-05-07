CRICKET: Joy of six for Wilson

Have your say

Spalding are just eight points behind Premier Division leaders Skegness with a game in hand.

Both sides had a successful weekend, as did third-placed Sleaford 2nd.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Skegness bowled Bourne 2nd out for 66 and went on to win by eight wickets.

Josh Newton hit 51 for Spalding and Jonathan Miles added 63 as their team notched up 216.

Julian Wilson took 6-25 as Billingborough were bowled out for 45.

In Division One, Moulton Harrox hit 224-4 thanks mainly to Ansar Hussain (88) and Jack Barnett (77) away to Heckington who were all out for 75.

Timberlands went down to Spalding 2nd by eight wickets.

But the closest game of the day was at Graves Park where Claypole could manage only 102 but won by 10 runs – Joe Attewell returning the best bowling figures of the day with 7-30.

Bowlers had the upper hand in Sunday’s match between Freiston 2nd and Long Sutton 2nd.

Will Naylor took 6-24 as Freiston were dismissed for 87.

Tom Appleyard claimed 5-29 as Long Sutton were bowled out for 71.

The first two League Cup games resulted in wins for Market Deeping 2nd, who beat Baston by nine wickets, and Skegness 2nd with a seven-wicket victory over Boston 3rd.