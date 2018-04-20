CRICKET: Derby date to start the season

Have your say

Market Deeping take on Bourne on the opening day of the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League season.

They meet at Outgang Road on Saturday (noon start).

Last year, Bourne claimed third place but Deeping were in the bottom half as Spalding suffered relegation.

With better weather forecast, groundsmen will be getting recently waterlogged pitches ready.

Champions Bracebridge Heath start their defence to the title with a home game against Alford.

Newcomers Scunthorpe make the short journey to Grimsby Town.

Last year’s runners-up Grantham entertain Lindum.

Louth face Sleaford and Woodhall Spa take on Boston at Jubilee Park.

Meanwhile, three games were scheduled in the South Lincolnshire & Border League last weekend – and all were cancelled due to wet pitches.

With a full programme this weekend, clubs will be hoping that the dry weather forecast will get the season under way.

Newly-promoted Welby Cavaliers get their first taste of Premier Division action at home to Skegness.

Long Sutton, who regained their place in the top flight, have a home fixture against Grantham 2nd.

Last year’s champions Sleaford 2nd meet runners-up Woodhall Spa 2nd.

Graves Park, having gained promotion last year, have a home game against Belton Park in Division One.

Baston take on Moulton Harrox and Skegness 2nd have a home fixture against Market Deeping 2nd.

Only one game takes place in Division Two – Pinchbeck against Grantham 3rd.

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE

SATURDAY (noon)

Bracebridge Heath v Alford & District, Grantham v Lindum, Grimsby Town v Scunthorpe Town, Louth v Sleaford, Market Deeping v Bourne, Woodhall Spa v Boston.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE

SATURDAY (1pm)

Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Spalding, Bourne 2nd v Freiston L&L, Long Sutton v Grantham 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Stamford Town v Billingborough, Welby Cavaliers v Skegness.

Division One: Baston v Moulton Harrox, Graves Park v Belton Park, Skegness 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd.

Division Two: Pinchbeck v Grantham 3rd.

SUNDAY (1pm)

Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Belton Park 2nd.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

SUNDAY (12.30pm)

Division One: Bourne v Oundle Town, Grantham v Weldon, Ketton v Barnack (1pm).

Division Two: Stamford Town v Market Deeping, Ufford Park v Uppingham Town, Isham v Uffington (1pm).

Division Four East: Orton Park v Peterborough Town 2nd.