CRICKET: Bank holiday fixtures

Your guide to all the games this weekend

SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon)

Bracebridge Heath v Bourne, Grantham v Alford, Grimsby v Boston, Market Deeping v Louth, Scunthorpe v Lindum, Woodhall Spa v Sleaford.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm)

Premier Division: Billingborough v Spalding, Boston 2nd v Stamford, Bourne 2nd v Skegness, Freiston L&L v Grantham 2nd, Long Sutton v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Welby Cavaliers.

Division One: Graves Park v Claypole, Heckington v Moulton Harrox, Spalding 2nd v Timberlands.

Division Two: Spalding 3rd v Billingborough 2nd, Uffington v Belton Park 2nd.

League Cup: Baston v Market Deeping 2nd, Boston 3rd v Skegness 2nd.

SUNDAY

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm)

Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Long Sutton 2nd.

RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm)

Division One: Ketton v Grantham, Oundle v Bourne, Peterborough v Wisbech, Weldon v Kings Keys.

Division Two: Castor & Ailsworth v Isham, Newborough v Ufford Park, Stamford v Ramsey, Uffington v March.

Division Three East: Hampton v Bourne 2nd, Werrington v Huntingdon & District.

Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Orton Park, Ufford Park 2nd v Newborough 2nd, Wisbech 2nd v Peterborough 2nd.

MONDAY

WINKWORTH CUP (10.30am start)

Group one (at Abbey Lawn): Grantham v Market Deeping, Grantham v Bourne, Bourne v Market Deeping.