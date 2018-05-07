Bourne beaten for second time; Deeping defeated on Sri Lankan’s home bow

Bourne suffered a second successive defeat following a 69-run loss at perennial Lincs Premier Division champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

Pete Morgan’s men had given themselves an excellent chance of toppling the reigning champions when they bowled the Lincoln side out for 188 off the last ball of the innings.

However, only three Bourne batsmen - Quewin O’Connor (11), Sam Evison (29) and Robert Dunn (39no) - made double figures as the visitors were bowled out for 119.

Bracebridge had won the toss and decided to bat first with Matthew Kidd claiming an early breakthrough as Morgan safely held onto the first of his three catches to dismiss Dave Whapplington for five.

Brett Houston briefly steadied the Bracebridge ship, but the introduction of Dan Bandaranaike and Tom Dixon stalled the home side’s charge.

Dixon had Houston caught and bowled while Bandaranaike dismissed Vikram Atri, courtesy of wicket-keeper Carl Wilson’s catch.

Opener Paul Cook was next to go for an enterprising 51 off 50 balls which included 10 fours with O’Connor taking the catch off Bandaranaike’s bowling to leave Bracebridge on 77-4.

Carl Stubbs (21) and Kit Spence (13) took Bracebridge past the century mark, but they were soon reeling again at 114-7 as Bandaranaike and Dixon continued to cause problems.

James Kimber (33) and Alex Willerton (23) put up some stern resistance at the lower end of the order with a 35-run partnership for the eighth wicket which took Bracebridge within sight of the 150-run mark.

Alex Moor also made double figures before Kidd returned to claim his second wicket and ensure Bracebridge were dismissed for 188.

Bandaranaike and Dixon were the pick of the Bourne bowlers with 3-51 and 3-36 from 14 overs respectively.

The Bourne reply got off to a slow start with Jordan Temple falling with just four runs on the scoreboard.

O’Connor and Evison before the rebuilding job but, when the former was dismissed, skipper Morgan followed two balls later to leave Bourne on 43-4.

The batting collapse continued with Wilson and Ben Stroud both falling cheaply to leave Bourne on 64-6.

This brought Dunn to the crease and he went on to top score with an unbeaten 39, but lacked sufficient support as Bourne lost their last four wickets for 42 runs which left them well short of their target.

Kimber was the pick of the Bracebridge bowlers with 3-33 while Houston and Cook both bagged two wickets apiece.

Market Deeping were brought back down to earth following their opening day derby win over Bourne after losing by 33 runs against Louth.

They managed to restrict their visitors to 168-6 from their 50 overs at Outgang Road but, just like Bourne, their run chase fell short.

Deeping handed a debut to new Sri Lankan player Sachithra Perera and he claimed the scalp of opener John Medler for 26.

Dan George also grabbed three top order wickets after dismissing Laurence Scott (21), Russell Pitchers (20) and Matthew Hamilton without scoring.

Former England Women’s cricketer Arran Brindle then offered strong resistance to the Deeping bowling attack with an unbeaten 27 from 57 balls.

Tom Corden, at the other end, took on the Deeping attack and cracked six fours and a six to make 43 from 42 balls before he was bowled by James Hook as Louth finished on 168-6.

Opener Josh Smith led the Deeping reply, but he lacked any solid support throughout their innings.

Smith smashed 11 fours in his 67, but only three other Deeping batsman - skipper Dave Sargeant (11), Ali Sharp (11) and last man Lee Peacock (14) - made double figures as Deeping were dismissed for 135.

Pitchers pocketed 4-43 from his 12 overs while Josh Court claimed 4-39 to dash Deeping’s hopes of a second successive victory.

Results: Louth 168-6, Market Deeping 135 (Smith 67); Woodhall Spa 144, Sleaford 145-5 (Shorthouse 89no); Lindum 198-8 (Tomlinson 60, Taylor 50no), Scunthorpe Town 201-6 (Bansal 57, Snowden 56no); Bracebridge Heath 188 (Cook 51), Bourne 119; Grantham 134, Alford 115; Grimsby Town 213-3 (Warwick 114no, Cliffe 66), Boston 189-6 (Jayarathna 54).