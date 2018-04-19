ATHLETICS: Donovan starts campaign with personal best

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers secured third place in the opening match of the Eastern Young Athletes League at Stevenage.

A number of athletes have come into the season in top form, none more so than William Kong who won the under-15 100m in 11.8.

He also enjoyed victories in the 200m and long jump.

Throwers Donovan Capes and George Harrison were also outstanding at under-15 level.

Capes predictably won the shot, throwing a personal best of 11.48m.

He also came first in the B discus, while Harrison won the discus and hammer.

Lewis King crossed the line first in the B 100m and there were victories for middle distance men William West- Robinson in the B 800m and Joe Garner in the B 1500m.

Several girls started where they left off last season and the under-15s won their match.

Alicija Gawronski came out on top in the 300m and the B 200m, while Katie Calcutt (75m hurdles and long jump) along with Millie Weller (pole vault and B 75m hurdles) also gained two victories.

Francesca Fenwick won the high jump and Danielle Pusey was first in the hammer.

There were also wins for Florence Brill over 800m and Lottie Hemmings in the B 1500m.

Evie Blow was first in the under-13 B 200m and also runner-up over 100m.

Nora Brill (800m) and Katie Marsh (long jump and 70m hurdles) were also winners.

Shot putter Elizabeth Moorhouse and Ella Robinson (B 800m) were victorious in the under-17 group.

There was 800m success for the boys with Jack Haunch winning the under-13 800m in an impressive 2:36.68.

Nene Valley dominated the under-17 800m with Archie Rainbow (2:06.2) and Joseph Prince (2:06.9 destroying the rest of the field).

Charlie Brook came first in the B shot.

Several Nene Valley athletes were in action on the road with Philippa Taylor finishing third lady and first over 50 in The City of Norwich Half Marathon.

Darryl Coulter and Luke Myers were 29th and 30th respectively in the Boston Half Marathon. Coulter clocked 88.38, while Myers came in 14 seconds later.

Laura Grimmer took 82nd spot with a time of 1:41.22.

Sean Beard ran his fastest 10km road race for three years, completing the Derby 10k in 61st place with 37.18.

Olly Slater finished 13th in the Cambourne 10k in a time of 38.48 while Simon Parkes clocked 41.21 for 32nd place.

2017-18 PRESENTATION

TRACK

Under-11 girls: Evie Hemmings.

Under-11 boys: Oscar Tomaselli/Fraser Boole.

Under-13 girls: Katie Marsh.

Under-13 boys: Donovan Capes.

Under-15 girls: Fran Fenwick.

Under-15 boys: Freddie Fraser.

Under-17 girls: Jasmine Allen.

Under-17 boys: Ronan Rawlings

Under-20 ladies: Lydia Church.

Under-20 men: Callum Crosby.

Senior ladies: Emily Maltby.

Senior men: Martin Tinkler.

Veteran ladies: Andrea Jenkins.

Veteran men: Julian Smith.

ROAD

Under-11 girls: Evie Hemmings.

Under-11 boys: Kyle Warner.

Under-13 girls: Lottie Hemmings.

Under-13 boys: Sam Oakley.

Under-15 girls: Olivia Mead.

Under-15 boys: Matt Dowling.

Under-17 girls: Josie Fortune.

Under-17 boys: Callum Dalliday.

Under-20 ladies: Imogen Woodard.

Under-20 men: Oliver Bowling.

Senior ladies: Laura Grimer.

Senior men: Robert Brownlee.

Veteran ladies: Philippa Taylor.

Veteran men: Barry Warne.

Marathon: Chris Wright.

CROSS COUNTRY

Under-11 girls: Evie Hemmings.

Under-11 boys: Noah Fell.

Under-13 girls: Lottie Hemmings.

Under-13 boys: Harry Hewitt.

Under-15 girls: Katie Tasker.

Under-15 boys: Harvey Hancock.

Under-17 girls: Josephine Fortune.

Under-17 men: Aaron Hunt.

Under-20 ladies: Imogen Woodard.

Under-20 men: Bradley Allen.

Senior ladies: Emma Randall.

Senior men: Mike Chapman.

Veteran O/35: Ruth Jones.

Veteran O/40 men: James Farrington.

Veteran O/40 ladies: Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate.

Veteran O/45: Lindsey Lister.

Veteran O/50: Sean Beard.

Junior Club Woman: Alex Stubley.

Junior Club Man: Kia Harrison.

Unsung Hero: Sally Pusey.

Mike Barnsdale Cross Country Award: Charlotte Taylor.

Presidents Cup: Charlotte Taylor.