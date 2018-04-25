ATHLETICS: Donovan off to winning start

Have your say

Donovan Capes has started his 2018 season campaign successfully by winning his two league meetings in the shot.

Now an under-15 athlete as he has just turned 13, Capes moved up an age group which will be a challenge itself.

He won last week in the Eastern Young Athlete League at Stevenage with 11.48m and improved to 11.67m at the East Anglian League meeting at Peterborough.

He is already currently ranked ninth in the country which is a great start on the heavier weight.

His little brother Lawson entered the under-11 age group at Peterborough at only nine-years-old and won the competition with ease with a throw of 7.33m.

Nene Valley Harriers made an excellent start to their East Anglian League campaign on Sunday, winning the match by a mammoth 300 points.

The Harriers boasted four age group winners with the under-13 girls, under-15 girls, under-15 boys and senior ladies seeing off all opponents.

The senior men, under-17 men and under-17 girls were all runners-up on a day when the strength of the Nene Valley track and field squad was plain to see.

Under-15s Freddie Fraser and Will Kong were double winners.

Fraser achieved the national standard in the 100m hurdles and now tops the UK rankings in his age group.

Olivia Mead won the under-17 400m in her first outing over the distance with an impressive 62.9 clocking and Molly Peel won the under-17 1500m on her club debut.

Katie Marsh and Katie Calcutt won three events apiece, with Eleanor Smith claiming two victories.