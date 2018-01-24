ATHLETICS: Academy’s aces on top form at Geoff Capes Shotacular Series

Have your say

The first of two indoor Geoff Capes Shotacular Series was held at Holbeach Youth Centre on Sunday.

The event had great attendance from the youth and senior levels – despite the bad weather – and some familiar local names won a medal.

Priscilla Dadzie (Nene Valley Harriers) with Geoff Capes

Nene Valley Harriers were well represented and 90 per cent of the throwers were regular attendees of the successful Lincs Throws Academy run by Geoff and Lewis Capes.

Donovan Capes produced a great throw with his new heavier weight for the under-15 class and is still only 12 years old!

Elizabeth Moorehouse continued her improvement, having only started last season.

Priscilla Dadzie extended a successful season which saw her on the English Schools podium.

Academy newcomer Arturas Gurklys impressed with a strong result that will rank him in the top two in the country. Eight years ago, he was an under-20 IAAF World Championship finalist.