ATHLETICS: Academy aiming to gain extra support

Youngsters and coaches will get more opportunities to develop their talent under expansion plans for Lincolnshire Throws Academy.

Geoff Capes and his son Lewis – who started the academy nine years ago – are looking for extra support.

Former Olympian and British, Commonwealth and European shot put champion Capes has written to local businesses.

He said: “We don’t want to stand still. Expansion would encourage other coaches to come in and develop with us.

“Since I retired in 1997, I have been coaching many of the top shot putters in the UK.

“Together with Lewis – who is also an England throws coach – we develop youngsters from all over our region of all abilities plus senior athletes at Holbeach, Stamford and Stoke Rochford.

“Many athletes that have been coached through the academy have gone on to represent England, Scotland and Great Britain.

“Our aim is to find and encourage and develop new talent – especially in the throws – and to encourage other coaches to attend our courses to give them top-class coaching and competition to be as good as they can be.

“Over the last nine years, we have been supported by local charities throughout Lincolnshire which has been of great help.

“But, as always, we need more help financially to develop further and extend our coaching time and acilities to extend more invitations to young athletes and coaches to join us to further our aims to help youngsters, especially in the eastern region.

“Any financial help would be gratefully received no matter how small a gift.

“It will be put to good use to finance equipment, hire of facilities and purchase special clothing and throwing shoes for these youngsters who are unable to afford these themselves.

“I hope you can support us because I was one of those youngsters who came from a less fortunate beginning and made it to the top in the world.

“There may be another youngster out there who could come through the Lincolnshire Throws Academy.”

For full information and contact details, visit the website https://capes3.wixsite.com/lincsthrows