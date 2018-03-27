Youngsters have the dance factor in Crowland

Have your say

Talented young dancers wowed judges with mind-blowing moves at a dance festival held in Crowland.

The event, organised by Spalding-based Give It Some Fizz Fitness, Sports and Education was hosted at South View Primary School.

Educational consultant Holly Barrett, from Give It Some Fizz, said the festival was designed to be a celebration of dance and movement for primary aged children from five upwards.

Winners were Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James, closely followed by Long Sutton Primary.

South View’s teams also impressed the judging panel, which included South Holland District Councillor Angela Harrison and Becky Melton of Polka Dot Dance Academy in Spalding.

Polka Dot’s dance team Alliance also entertained the audience with a half-time performance.

Holly said: “The children and staff have worked incredibly hard to create their own choreography. I was very impressed with the standard of performance and hope that these young performers continue to embrace their talents.”

