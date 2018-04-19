Young artists Emerge for Shakespeare’s day in Spalding

Spalding is set for a free Shakespearean youth takeover when a festival marking the anniversary of the playwright’s birth and death takes place on Saturday.

About 20 young people, aged between 11 and 21, have spent the last eight months organising Emerge Festival Spalding which will celebrate the enormous arts and cultural contribution made by William Shakespeare.

Market Place, Ayscoughfee Hall and Gardens and South Holland Centre are staging the “Bard’s Birthday Bonanza”, including the Battle of the Pucks and Fairies, Shakespearean Olympics, Elizabethan craft workshop and a variety show at night.

Leana Sherwood, of Lincolnshire One Venues, a group of nine arts centres in the county which includes South Holland Centre, said: “It’s a youth-led programme where they are given the responsibility, and support, to make their own ideas happen, rather than spoon-feeding them.

“Spalding is one of 12 locations chosen to make the Emerge Festival happen across the East and West Midlands.

“From south of Lincolnshire, Spalding was chosen to give young people an opportunity to take part in the arts and allow them to be the event’s coordinators, encouraging youth voices to be heard within the community.”

Carise Zangerle Murray and Jenny Hibberd, of Leicester-based musical group, Mythm, are involved in organising Emerge Festival Spalding.

On Saturday, pupils from Priory School Spalding will be hosting a sensory zone at Ayscoughfee Gardens where a skull and spoon race and dressing up slalom will be held as part of the Shakespearean Olympics.

There will also be a hair and beauty salon, theatre and drama workshops, music by Homelss Shakespeare, rhymes by Spalding “performance poet” Callum Brazzo and an excerpt from the play “Blue Stockings” by students from Spalding High School.

Callum said: “I’m very excited to be part of this festival and any other place that liberates my artistic nature which, in turn, enables my autistic voice to be projected.”

Conner Nickols (18), of Weston Hills and one of the festival organisers, said: “People have a really old-fashioned view of Shakespeare, but we’ve completely flipped that around and so it’s nice to give people a different perception.”

