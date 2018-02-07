Worldwide media coverage for enterprising Kirton school

Children and staff at Kirton Primary School have been enjoying global media attention following a feature we ran in the Spalding Guardian.

In November, we told how pupils had been learning about the value of money by having their own bank, shop and currency at the school.

Since then, BBC TV have been in touch with the school and a camera crew visited to film a piece for its Inside Out programme about ‘dealing with debt.’ It was screened on January 15.

And word about the school’s initiative has spread as far as Columbia in South America.

The school’s executive head teacher Nicky Donley said: “We have been contacted by people from all over the world since the programme aired on the BBC, from Columbia (Radio W) to America and South Africa – and Grantham.

“Two camera crews visited the school for a full day, which gave the children a fabulous insight into the workings of television.

“It has been so exciting. The BBC’s Newsround also intends to run a feature on the school.

“The children (and staff!) are still buzzing.”

And Mrs Donley added that a clip on the BBC website about the school’s scheme was viewed over 250,000 times within 24 hours.

The school’s Parliament Bank (named as the school is part of the Parliament Federation) and Kirton store, are open at lunchtime for the children.

Pupils can earn currency (called Kirts) for achievement - such as getting 10 out of 10 in a spelling test or for full attendance.

They can then bank their Kirts or use them to purchase items in the shop. Each child has their own bank account, which is looked after by other pupils. Both the bank and shop are manned by pupils.

Children can earn interest on their currency - so the longer they save the more value their money has.

Mrs Donley added that the children have also been using the feature we wrote as a basis to write newspaper reports of their own.

○ The school has been named as the best state-funded primary school in Lincolnshire in the Real Schools Guide 2018.

Wyberton Primary School came in at fourth place; Deeping St James Community Primary School at seventh place and Monkhouse Primary School in Spalding at tenth place.

You can view the clip here on the BBC News website.

SEE ALSO:

FEATURE: The school that has its own bank, shop and currency

Award for Kirton school teacher Claire who makes finance fun