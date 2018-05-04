Working to recreate the ‘face of Spalding’

For people coming into Spalding by train, the railway station is the first impression they have of the town.

Sadly, though, the Grade II listed station had been neglected for many years.

Volunteers help keep Spalding's Railway Station looking good. Pictured are: Gunita Sele, Gabby Sele, Coun Jack McLean, Coun Christine Lawton, Coun Anglea Newton, George Scott and Kevin Mothers. (SG280418-177TW)

Thanks to a team of volunteers and the work of Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum, the station is set to become the pride of Spalding once again.

Over the past two years, volunteers from the Spalding Station Adoption Team, which is separate to the Forum, have been busy tidying up the gardens, the car park and looking after the planters at the station. It earned the station a special award during last year’s Spalding In Bloom where the town won gold again.

Volunteers have been supported with the help of local businesses such as Bakkavor, growers who have donated bulbs and Bourne Skip Hire which donated bags of soil to help create flowerbeds.

Plans are underway to renovate the derelict rooms at the station, one of which has no ceiling.

Spalding Station and railway in 1910. Photo courtesy of South Holland Life.

Chairman of Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum, George Scott, said: “The station is rented by East Midlands Trains and is owned by Network Rail.

“Negotiations are going on to open the rooms and one idea is to create a museum which will be educational. The history of the station goes back to 1848.”

Kevin Mothers, chairman of the Station Adoption Team, said that there are currently between 10-12 volunteers who give up a couple of hours , usually once a fortnight to keep the station tidy.

He said: “It is an ongoing issue with picking up litter and there are some rough sleepers which we have to clean up after but it is the face of Spalding and the station was getting very neglected.”

○ The group welcomes new volunteers. You can contact Kevin on 07703 307822 or find out more at www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk

