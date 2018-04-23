Work continues on conversion of Long Sutton’s Peele Community College to an academy

Peele Community College at Long Sutton appears on target to convert to an academy under the wing of the Lincolnshire Educational Trust (LET), linked to the University of Lincoln.

Head teacher Jane Moody said: “(LET) is progressing with the due diligence process and working with Lincolnshire County Council to resolve a number of issues which will be helpful to secondary education in Long Sutton.

“Once these matters are resolved, hopefully the members of LET will agree the sponsorship and then a date for conversion will be set.”

