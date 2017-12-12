Wonderful Military Wives hit all the right notes in Spalding shop concert

Members of the RAF Coningsby Military Wives Choir entertained store staff and shoppers at Spalding branch of M&Co.

The Bridge Street store is selling a range of soft furnishings for the Military Wives Choirs Foundation charity as well as a CD of their music.

Store manager Lorraine Capes said: “They came in store because we are selling some of their lines to raise money for the Military Wives charity.”

Sharon Scoles, one of the store staff, is a big fan and has already bought the CD, which she describes as “beautiful”.

She said: “They were wonderful. The shop was just filled with all their beautiful voices and the shoppers joined in and they were all really happy listening to them.”

The choir spent several hours in the store and one or two super-fans were there early to see the ladies arrive for the instore performance, which included a selection of Christmas carols.

Our picture shows M&Co staff Elaine Thacker, Sharon Seaman and Sharon Scoles with members of the choir from the Lincolnshire air base and some of the goods being sold for their charity.

