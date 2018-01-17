Witness appeal over Spalding GBH

Have your say

Detectives in Spalding have launched an appeal to get information related to a reported GBH incident which took place in the town centre.

During the early hours of Tuesday, a man reported that he received injuries to his face and suffered heavy bleeding, after reportedly suffering serious injuries caused by multiple people.

The victim then took a taxi from Spalding to Peterborough.

Police are appealing to any taxi drivers who remember taking a man with facial injuries to Peterborough in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

If anyone remembers seeing a man with facial injuries, or any relevant incidents in Spalding town centre overnight between Monday and Tuesday, please ring in on 101, quoting number 18000024345.