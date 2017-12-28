Witness appeal after hare coursing vehicle crashes through gates

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after hare coursers tried to evade officers by driving a silver Honda CR-V across fields, crashing through three sets of metal farm gates.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) after police responded to reports of hare coursing in the West Pinchbeck area.

Significant damage was caused to the car, which was subsequently abandoned near to Willow Tree Fen Nature Reserve and the offenders made off, leaving a lurcher behind.

Anyone that witnessed hare coursing in the area, has images of the people involved, or was visiting the Reserve at Tongue End at around 3.30pm is asked to contact PC James Perring at Spalding Police Station, quoting Incident 239 of December 27.

The dog is being cared for in a kennel while police try to trace its owner.

• Meanwhile, police received a report of hare coursing in the Whaplode area early afternoon on Thursday.