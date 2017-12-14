Wintry blast didn’t stop fun at Long Sutton Christmas Fayre

Organisers of Long Sutton Christmas Fayre decided the show must go on as the town was hit by snow and rain on Sunday.

All of the planned fairground rides and some stalls cancelled as snow carpeted the ground but half a dozen stalls braved the weather.

Yet Santa Claus saw nearly 100 more children than last year.

Parish council chairman Charles Moore, who is also the town crier, said: “After a morning of Snow and then an afternoon of rain the Long Sutton Christmas Fayre wasn’t blessed with good weather but we stuck it out. Where Lincoln and Grantham market cancelled Long Sutton carried on.

“We had cancellation of the fairground rides and some stalls but six stalls braved the weather and the hog roast and Three Counties Deli was tastier than ever.

“Father Christmas by popular demand arrived early at 1pm and saw children nonstop for three hours, seeing just shy of 300 children till just after 4pm.”

The fayre was organised by the parish council and, for the first time, featured a Santa-style Minion from the hit film franchise, Despicable Me, and scores of youngsters donated £1 to charity to have their photographs taken with the film character.

Christmas lights were switched on at 4.30pm, with fayre-goers enjoying carols, and Father Jonathan Sibley blessed the tree.

Coun Moore said: “We thank everyone that came out and everyone who help with the day.”

