Who is Spalding street’s mystery clean-up campaigner?

A mystery clean-up campaigner has been leaving buckets out for people to deposit their rubbish in a Spalding street with no litter bins.

The Good Samaritan has placed the orange buckets with bin liners inside at intervals along Spring Gardens after bins were removed four years ago.

When I’m in bed at night, I can hear beer cans being blown down the street – it’s like the tumbleweed in Texas. Resident Paddy Dunham

Resident Paddy Dunham says litter and dog poo have been making the road a mess from end to end.

He has tried and failed to find out who is putting out the buckets and says he’s pleased someone is trying to do something.

“It’s someone who thinks similarly to me,” he said. “Somebody’s emptying these buckets as they get filled.”

Mr Dunham says it’s time South Holland District Council replaced the bins it took away more than four years ago.

The window cleaner said some passers-by are putting wrappers, bottles and cans in the buckets – but the buckets are disappearing, one by one, and he thinks they’re being stolen.

He said: “The whole road is a pig sty.

“The council should put the bins back for a start, they took them away. If there’s no bins there, there’s no chance of anyone putting any rubbish in them, is there?

“When I’m in bed at night, I can hear beer cans being blown down the street – it’s like the tumbleweed in Texas.”

He’s also concerned about anti-social behaviour and has witnessed people urinating in Spring Gardens.

In 2014, Mr Dunham asked his ward councillor Graham Dark to see if Spring Gardens could gets its bins back and a dog poo bin as the ones in Spring Gardens and surrounding streets had been removed.

He had an email that summer saying four bins had been ordered but none appeared on the street.

Mr Dunham believes the council removed its bins because they were mounted on poles owned by an electricity company who wanted to charge rent.

A council spokesman said: “We have received a request for a bin in Spring Gardens and this will be looked into as soon as possible. We’d like to remind people if they do have any concerns with waste to tell us at www.sholland.gov.uk/reportit”

Coun Dark has again chased the issue and said: “You can rest assured that the people who are responsible for the placement of the bins are going to review the situation with regard to that particular street.

“They are also looking at Green Lane junction with St Thomas’s Road, where there’s a particular problem.”

Coun Dark, a retired policeman, said anti-social behaviour like urinating in the street should be reported to the police.

Previously ...

Spalding residents in call for action on ‘roadblock’ and fly-tipping

From our website ...

Two men arrested in Swineshead Bridge after reports of hare coursing

Spalding rail site works to be completed by the end of January