What a special night for Spalding football stalwart Paul

It was an evening to remember for Paul Rudkin as he celebrated his 60th birthday, his football club’s 40th anniversary, received a long service award and witnessed the reformation of his favourite band.

Over 150 people, including past and present players, attended a party at Springfields Events Centre to celebrate the achievements of the longest running Sunday League football club in the area, Jubilee.

Paul Rudkin joins Mick Flynn and his band on stage.

The evening coincided with the birthday of club stalwart and secretary Paul, who invited Mick Flinn, of his favourite band Seventies The New Seekers, to provide the musical entertainment.

Also attending but not due to play were three other ‘New Seekers’ Paul Layton, Francine Rees and Donna Jones, who, on the spur of the moment, got up and played some songs from the past.

Later in the night , Mick Flinn invited Paul to sing with them and a wonderful rendition of Needles and Pins brought the house down.

Jubilee was formed by Paul’s father and the 60-year-old, who still plays, has not missed a fixture since being absent from the club’s first four league games back in 1977. He said: “It was a brilliant evening, so many of my friends and family came. I played with lads whose sons now play for the club. That is how long I have been here.

“The highlight of the evening for me was when I got on stage and sang along with Mick.”