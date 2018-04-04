Whaplode St Catherine fundraiser gives £2,285 boost to ovarian cancer charity

Have your say

A month of fundraising at the Blue Bell pub in Whaplode St Catherine has raised £2,285 for the ovarian cancer charity Ovacome.

It’s the second year of fundraising at the pub inspired by Moulton grandmother Lesley Sage (71), who survived the illness and became a volunteer trustee with the charity.

Publicans Jon and Jen Lusher donated money from each carvery meal sold during March, there was a raffle and an auction, which together netted £1,785.

A pub customer also donated a 1973 Omega watch, which was auctioned at the charity’s tea event at London’s May Fair Hotel, raising another £500.

The top raffle prize was a flight in an Acrosport II, known as the Yellow Peril, but that was won by the pilot’s wife when her name was drawn out of the hat ... the flight was immediately donated back to the charity and auctioned, raising £130.

The result of the fundraiser is a huge boost for the charity.

Lesley said: “As you can imagine, I am, as are Ovacome trustees and staff, absolutely delighted and so appreciative.”

A couple of times a year, Lesley is one of the ovarian cancer survivors sharing their stories with trainee doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

For information on ovarian cancer, including spotting its symptoms, please visit www.ovacome.org.uk

