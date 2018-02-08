Whaplode St Catherine backs Moulton gran’s fight against ovarian cancer

Pub bosses are backing a gran’s fight against ovarian cancer with a month-long fundraiser for the charity Ovacome.

Lesley Sage (71), from Moulton, was delighted when the Bluebell pub and brewery in Crangesgate, Whaplode St Catherine, raised £1,175.45 last year – most of it coming through bosses John and Jen Lusher donating £1 from every carvery meal sold at weekends during March.

They’re repeating the carvery meal £1 donations this year, doubling it for each meal booked on Mother’s Day, Sunday March 11.

New this year is a fundraising raffle and one pub customer has already given a prize of two 20-minute flights in his Acrosport plane.

Other exciting prizes are being added to the raffle as every penny counts towards Ovacome’s work in raising awareness of ovarian cancer, so women learn to recognise the symptoms, and running services such as a free helpline.

Funds also help survivors teach health professionals how to recognise the disease as it presents in a variety of ways.

Last year, Ovacome’s Survivors Teaching Students programme reached 843 people in various medical and nursing schools.

Ovacome has now joined forces with Prostate Cancer UK to start lunchtime workplace sessions for medical professionals.

Lesley is a volunteer trustee with the charity and, a couple of times a year, is one of the survivors telling their ovarian cancer stories to trainee doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

Lesley said: “I am coming up to the fifth anniversary of my major surgery. I am still doing well and I am about to organise wine and chocolates for the two people who did that surgery.

“They saved my life five years ago. Without that surgery, I would not be here today.”

• For more information about ovarian cancer, including spotting its symptoms, please visit www.ovacome.org.uk

