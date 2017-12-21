WHAPLODE PARISH COUNCIL: Villages set to sign up to Community Speed Watch

A Community Speed Watch scheme could be on its way to villages in the Whaplode Parish Council area if enough volunteers come forward.

Parish councillors gave their enthusiastic backing to the scheme, relaunched by Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones at a road safety summit two months ago in response to almost 60 fatalities on the county’s roads last year.

Whaplode, Whaplode Drove and Whaplode St Catherine could all see teams of trained volunteers using radar guns to check the speeds of drivers travelling through their villages.

In October, two villagers from Whaplode St Catherine shared their concerns about speeding along Cranesgate North, which has no footpath and limited street lighting.

Coun Malcolm Chandler, Whaplode parish councillor and deputy leader of South Holland District Council, said: “I’ve contacted the local police team and they have agreed to do some speed checks in the vicinity where the residents live.

“I’d certainly like us to consider being involved in a Community Speed Watch scheme and I propose that we write to Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership to register our own interest in joining the scheme.

“We should also speak to prospective volunteers who we can then invite to a meeting with the road safety partnership to present the scheme to the parish council.

“But we’ll need to get our own equipment as a parish council to be used by the volunteers and it’s important to have a large speed indicator device, so our volunteers know where they need to be.”

Under the Community Speed Watch scheme, drivers caught speeding in 30mph and 40mph zones in areas where the scheme is in operation will be sent a warning letter together with some road safety advice.

Further speeding will result in another letter, plus a possible visit from a police officer, and Mr Jones said: “Every road death we eliminate will save a family from terrible suffering.”