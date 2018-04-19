Whaplode dog owner fined £2,000 after teenager attacked

A dog owner whose pet attacked a student after breaking free from its chain was today (Thursday) ordered to pay £2,000 to the injured teenager.

Sharon Foster’s dog , described as an Akita-type, attacked Emily Ormes (18), leaving her with injuries which needed 50 stitches.

Tony Stanford, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court said the victim was on her way home when she saw the dog running about in the road and was worried that it might get run over.

Mr Stanford said: “Miss Ormes was bitten by the dog. She was taken to hospital where she was found to have five open wounds. She was treated and required 50 stitches to her arm.”

He told the court that the dog also killed a neighbour’s cat while it was out.

Sharon Foster was later interviewed by police and said she had put the dog out on its chain after arriving home.

Mr Stanford said: “She said that a couple of hours later she went out and found the dog was missing. The chain had snapped and the dog escaped on to the road. The dog was an Akita-type dog aged two- or three-years old.”

Sharon Foster (39), of High Road, Whaplode, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control when it caused injury as a result of the incident, on May 18 last year.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to Miss Ormes.

Judge Andrew Easteal made a conditional destruction order against the dog which means that in the future it has to be kept under control.

The judge told Foster: “I am entirely certain that had you thought there was any risk you would have done anything and everything necessary to remove it.”

Claire Howell, in mitigation, said that Foster was sorry for what happened.

“It is not something that she had intended in any way. She is a responsible lady. She has owned dogs for many years without incident.”

Miss Howell said it was a “freak incident” that caused the chain holding the dog to break.