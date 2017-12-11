WESTON PARISH COUNCIL: More homes proposed amid concern about lack of facilities

Separate plans for up to eight new homes in Weston and Weston Hills have led to concerns that development could outstrip village services.

Four different applications have been sent in to South Holland District Council, including plans for four new homes on land off Austendyke Road, Weston Hills.

Weston Parish Council news.

In a statement, applicant Harry Brown, of Weston Hills, said: “There is an opportunity to make better use of available land and it is considered that the proposed development is suitable for its site and the area generally.”

But Weston Hills ward parish councillor Chris Hills said: “There are so many plans coming in for every bit of land in the parish.

“But there are no facilities and we shouldn’t be the ones who suffer.”

In the end, no objections were raised to Mr Brown’s application, nor any of the other plans considered during December’s parish council meeting in Weston Hills last Monday.

They included two new homes in Broadgate, Weston Hills, using agricultural land in Austendyke Road for a new garden and equestrian area and the possible conversion of Weston Village Stores into a fish and chip shop.

Again in Weston, Peter Bull has applied to build a two-bedroom bungalow on land off High Road which is also the area where Anthony Pates has plans for a three-bedroom detached chalet bungalow.

• Measures to tackle speeding in Weston and Weston Hills are to be considered next year.

Vice chairman Coun Chris Dicks said: “We’re not going to rush into this and we can wait until the new year to find out how things are going.

“But simplicity is the best way forward so we could look at hand-held devices and signage to keep it as simple as possible.”

• The possibility of repair work on Weston War Memorial, at the entrance to St Mary’s Church, has been raised by parish council chairman Coun Richard Pratt.

A grant application to the War Memorial Trust could be made next year following an award of £427 five years ago and Coun Pratt said: “We need to do something with it because it’s not complete at the moment.”

• Five crimes and a crash were reported across Weston and Weston Hills in November.

Police had four cases of anti-social behaviour, one of violence and a crash in Low Fulney, compared to six crimes and and a crash in October.