Weston man had BB guns in boot of car

A Weston man who had two BB guns in the back of this car has been fined.

Shane Simon Lenny Houghton (24), of Delgate Avenue, admitted having the Beretta Elite pistol in his car boot when stopped in Julius Gate, Spalding, on November 4.

He said he had acquired the weapon from a friend to repair another BB gun, which was also in the boot, wrapped up and in a bag.

He added that he did not want to dispose of the gun in his friend’s bin or in a public place - his intention was to dispose of it safely at his home address.

Houghton told the court he did not realise it was an offence.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.