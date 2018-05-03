Weston Hills Primary youngsters star struck by space week

Exploring a planetarium, making home-made rockets and studying astronauts were just some of the highlights when space was the focus of Science Week at Weston Hills Primary School.

The week launched with a visit by the Starlincs Mobile Planetarium, with pupils getting the chance to see the night sky inside a dome.

There was a rocket challenge with youngsters making their own space transport and mini-Moon landings were recreated with rockets fired towards the Moon using pump power.

Space studies included finding out about astronauts, such as Neil Armstrong, the first man to step on the Moon, Eugene Cernan, the 11th and so far the last man to walk on the Moon, Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, and Britain’s Tim Peake, a former International Space Station crew member.

Pupils also studied planets in the Solar System.

Teacher Dawn Upsall, who leads science at the school, said the space theme was taken up by the whole school, from reception to year 6, and youngsters were really inspired by the subject.

She said: “The whole school was buzzing.”

The Moon landings from 1969-1972 were a hot topic and Mrs Upsall said: “Children were really struck by the fact that we haven’t been to the Moon in such a long time.”

• More pictures inside Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.

