Weston Hill grandmother fundraises for Kenyan medical centre

A Weston Hills grandmother who survived a serious car crash is leading a fundraising effort to help orphans in Kenya.

Wyn James (77) is hoping to raise at least £4,800 to pay for the building of a medical centre in a village called Kasewe, located nearly 1,775 miles from the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Fundraisers from The Lighthouse Church, Tony Leigh, Wyn James, Cherry Ash and Louiza Brill, with photographs of work to build River Flow Medical Centre in Kenya. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG131117-101TW.

In January 2016, Wyn escaped from a side-on crash with another car on the notorious A151/A17 Peppermint Junction in Holbeach with just a broken arm.

Having survived the crash which saw her own car written off, Wyn flew to Kenya last summer to see the work in Kasewe to build River Flow Medical Centre which will serve a population of about 11,500 Kenyans.

Wyn, widowed with four children, 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, said: “I was invited to go to a mission centre in Kenya last summer.

“When I got there, I learned about a project called the Blessed Children’s Hope Foundation which has two themes, a school for about 140 students and medical centre for children who can’t afford treatment because they are orphans.

God gave me a passion and a desire to make sure this medical centre gets built because, in this day and age, how can children be in a state where they can’t get treatment for infections and diseases? Wyn James, of Weston Hills

“The project needs a total of £8,000 to build the medical centre which will be a brick building, unlike the school which was built using mud and corrugated iron.

“So far, I’ve done a sponsored slim, table top sale, easter raffle and car boot sale which enabled us to send over £3,200 to allow them to start building the medical centre.

“But we are looking for people to sponsor the rest of the building project which includes a slate roof that will last longer.”

Wyn has organised a fundraising event at Morrisons’ supermarket in Pinchbeck on Thursday, December 14, when people can see photographs of the work in Kenya and give a donation towards it.

She is also looking for shops that will allow her to display Christmas hampers to be offered as raffle prizes.

Wyn said: “God gave me a passion and a desire to make sure this medical centre gets built and I’ve already raised another £665 towards the £4,800 needed to finish building the medical centre.

“In this day and age, how can children be in a state where they can’t get treatment for infections and diseases?”

