West Pinchbeck church celebrates wonderful Christmas coffee morning

Have your say

A Christmas coffee morning at St Bartholowmew’s Church, West Pinchbeck, raised a magnificent £380 for church funds – which was up by around £60 on last year.

Churchwarden and organiser Wendy Houghton said: “It was very well attended, there were a lot of people around and it was a nice atmosphere in the church.”

Visitors were able to hunt out unusual festive gifts that had the personal touch from craft stalls, such as wood-turning pieces, hand knitted animals and home-sewn items.

There was a book stall, a stall from the Olive Tree Christian Resource Centre and a Christmas tombola.

Wendy said: “Visitors enjoyed bacon rolls and toasted sandwiches as well as coffee and cake.”

Our picture shows (from left) back – Mick Iszatt, David Houghton, Jill Chapman, Janet Iszatt; front – Ann Smith and Wendy Houghton.

From our website ...

Learning how to make a Christmas wreath at Baytree’s free workshops Car in river in Pode Hole was linked to hare coursing

Force to name those caught drink driving in ‘Think, Don’t Drink’ campaign