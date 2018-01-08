Were these  old photos taken in Donington?

Peter Holmes has contacted us from Western Australia with some interesting photographs he believes may relate to Donington.

Auctioneer Peter emigrated ‘Down Under’ with his mum and dad in 1971 and has recently been sorting throughold photos passed on to him by his late parents.

His dad Geoffrey Roland Holmes was born in Pinchbeck in 1926 but moved soon after his birth to live in Donington– at 9 Church Street with his father’s in-laws.

After primary school he attended the old Donington Grammar School and was senior Scout patrol leader.

Peter’s grandparents were James Henry and Alice Holmes (nee Davison) and his dad’s father-in-law was James/John Walter Davison, a prominent businessman in Donington who ran a butcher’s shop from Church Street and had an interest in the gas works and farmed at (the old) Bridge Farm, along Forty Foot dyke.

Peter’s grandmother Alice died suddenly in about 1948 before his parents married in 1950. Then they moved into Bridge Farm until a couple of years after Peter was born in 1951 . Grandad Jim Holmes then lived at Bridge Farm until his death in 1961.

“Now to the attached photos,” says Peter. “Dad left no notes as to what the three relate to and I’d like to seek the assistance of Donington locals and ex-residents for dates and place information.”

