WEEKEND WEB: Your help can benefit others

The latest volunteering opportunities from Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service

Even the most capable and resilient people struggle with their emotions and mental health sometimes.

Staying active, maintaining a sense of belonging to something and being committed to someone, something or a routine, contribute to maintaining a good mental balance.

Taking a walk, reading a book, doing a crossword or stopping for a chat all keep us active. Joining or maintaining involvement with a club, keep us belonging. Learning a new skill, working or volunteering, keep us committed.

Fledgling Arts Collective Central encourages people to improve their mental health by creating art. Why not see if it makes a difference to you?

Or become more involved by volunteering with the organisation from home. It is seeking further volunteers in the South Holland area to provide online encouragement, feedback and support.

Shaw Mind Foundation, Lincolnshire, which also supports improved mental health, is seeking voluntary support too.

It wants to recruit further people to visit South Holland businesses, including shops and restaurants, to promote its collection tubs and sweet boxes and to collect the resulting funds and bank them.

Meanwhile, Age UK Spalding District is seeking volunteer drivers to pick up and drop off a maximum of 12 passengers from the Spalding and Pinchbeck area for day care sessions.

A regular drivers’ licence is required and Minibus Driver Awareness Scheme (MiDAS) training offered. Regularity of volunteering can be agreed to suit the volunteer. Volunteers are needed Monday to Friday, 9am to 10.30am and 3pm to 4.30pm.

It’s perfectly natural to be nervous about volunteering for the first time or taking the first step. Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) provides free help and support to individuals to find a suitable volunteering role and to organisations to find the volunteers they need.

Find out more about the opportunities above or hundreds of other volunteering opportunities available in South Holland via LCVS. If you’re involved with a community organisation and need volunteers, LCVS is happy to help.

Visit www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk, @LincolnshireCVS on Facebook and Twitter, email enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call 01205 510888 option 3 for Spalding office.