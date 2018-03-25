WEEKEND WEB: Working together with police

DANNY O’SHEA writes this week’s WORD ON THE GROUND...

The NFU’s work on rural crime and hare coursing continues.

We remain in regular contact with Lincolnshire Police at the highest levels and with the tactical lead for Operation Galileo, Chief Inspector Jim Tyner. We also continue to attend Lincolnshire Police’s multi-agency rural community safety gold meeting, which provides a regular platform for the NFU to voice concerns and agree what will be done to address the situation.

It’s clear to see that Lincolnshire Police are working hard to try and deter and disrupt hare coursers in the county. Their own statistics show that incidents of hare coursing have reduced by 29 perc ent across Lincolnshire year-on-year. That’s 500 fewer reported incidents than the previous year, at a time when bordering forces are experiencing an increase.

Whilst the number of reported incidents may be reducing, the severity of the incidents definitely hasn’t. If anything, the levels of intimidation and aggression our members face are getting worse. This, coupled with a new found determination to avoid capture, is a recipe for disaster. The police are aware and are taking action.

We recently took a group of members to Lincolnshire Police HQ to visit the control room and meet with Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor to discuss the situation.

The group recognised the efforts the police are going to, to try and protect the community, using the resources they have. Their hard work is appreciated and we will continue to work hand-in-hand to try and make a difference.

As always, you should report all sightings of hare coursers to 101, or 999 if the incident is in progress.