WEEKEND WEB: Wonderful blood donor dog Gary saves the day!

Our weekly column from Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

We are launching a big campaign for our Bridget, who is now the charity’s longest stay, having been waiting for her forever home for a year and two months now! Luckily for Bridget, she has been in a foster home the entire time – however, her need is still as great.

Bridget the crossbreed

Bridget is a beautiful six-year-old crossbreed, who has never been seen without a waggy tail and a glint in her eye.

She is unsure of other dogs since being attacked by one while out on a walk, so she would like to live in a home without other pets. Bridget has met children of all ages while on foster and been great, so we would happily rehome her to a family.

We cannot understand why our lady has waited this long, she seems to always be ‘too old’ or ‘too much Staffy’, but Bridget has the life and soul of a young pup and we think Staffies are just ‘too fabulous!’.

Please pick up the phone and calL about Bridget, so we can tell you how fabulous she truly is!

Did you know that our Gary is a life-saver?!

Our fabulous vets at Sutterton Veterinary Hospital received a urgent case through their doors last week when a dog came in having ingested rat poison.

He needed an emergency blood transfusion and rescue dog Gary was a match. He was fantastic all the way through the procedure and received lots of treats and cuddles from the vet.

We are also happy to announce that Gary was rewarded days later for his bravery in the shape of a forever home, after a lovely family read about his heroic tale and came to adopt him.

Happy endings all round.

Training tips

Last week, we looked at getting your dog used to being groomed. This week we are looking at our grooming equipment.

There are many different styles and sizes of brush available. Selecting the one most appropriate for your dog’s coat can maximise the benefits of being groomed.

As a ‘rule of thumb’: generally, pin brushes (plastic or metal rods with rubber coating on the end to look like ‘pins’) are great for everyday maintenance and keep coats knot free, also they can remove dirt beneath the coat. They are usually best for long and medium coats.

Often the undercoat rake (a metal rake with alternating long and short teeth) will gently remove undercoat and dead hair and can be best used for long and double-coated breeds that shed a lot.

Combs (usually a thin metal brush with lots of teeth) would be used for getting knots and tangles out and can be best for long coats, tails and tufts around ears.

The massage mitt (rubber or plastic mitten-styled brush) is great for getting dogs used to the sensation of being groomed and is often best for medium and short coated breeds.

When grooming, remember to be careful not to press the brush too hard on the skin as this can cause brush burn and can make grooming quite unpleasant for your dog. Always make sure grooming is a positive and pleasant experience for your dog!

We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our Centre Trainer on 01205 260546.