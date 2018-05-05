WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

March 8

Brygida Sment (41), of Wesleyan Road, Dogsthorpe. Speeding (Little Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 9

James Richardson (51), of Wheelwrights Close, Arundel. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

March 12

Glen Lightfoot (70), of Barnsley Road, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, South Yorks. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michael Clare (46), of Broad Street, Pilgrims Way, Hollingbourne, Maidstone, Kent. Speeding (Cowbit). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lynn Worts (55), of Station Road, Long Sutton. Speeding (Little Sutton). £144 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jodie Mooney (31), of Millfield Road, Deeping St James. Drink driving (Market Deeping). £270 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

March 15

Aaron Fleet (20), of Piccadilly Way, Morton. Drug driving (Bourne). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alin Ciulin (30), of Harveys Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michal Czerwinski (32), of Thistle Gardens, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts. No separate penalty for defective tyre.

Benjamin Jenkins (34), of Kimblewick Lane, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Magnus Pavars (46), of Laburnum Grove, Spalding. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mihai Perjul (49), of Willow Walk, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

March 19

Paul Dawson (55), of Main Road, Stickney. Speeding (Crowland). £192 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Steven Murray (59), of Hackmans Lane, Cock Clarks, Chelmsford, Essex. Speeding (Crowland). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days.

March 20

Jason Fovargue (32), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Stole two packs of washing power worth £20 belonging to Poundstretcher (Spalding). 6 months conditional discharge, £20 compensation, £40 costs. Stole two fragrances worth £100 belonging to Hills Department Store (Spalding). 6 months conditional discharge, £100 compensation. Commission of further offence whilst subject to conditional discharge order. 6 months conditional discharge.

Gigi Costea (31), of Spalding Road, Holbeach. Speeding (Whaplode). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Damian Duda (32), of Marlborough Avenue, Spalding. Driving while using a hand- held mobile phone (Spalding). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £96 fine.

Birgil Iordan (63), of Victoria Road, Dagenham, Essex. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marius Jarusevicius (28), of Witham Road, Spalding. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Pinchbeck). £128 fine. No insurance. £384 fine, £38 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Nazarko Jurijs (30), of Willington Road, Kirton. No insurance (Leverton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Carried a child in a vehicle who was not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine.

Benjamin Smith (22), of Langtoft Grove, Kingston Upon Hull, Humberside. Speeding (Little Sutton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Stasys Valauskas (57), of Saddlebow Road, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Spalding). £233 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Krzysztof Zajac (38), of Everard Road, Tongue End. No insurance (Boston). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £133 fine.

March 21

Jake Boyton (28), of College Close, Holbeach. Breach of restraining order (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

March 22

Justinas Valuckas (27), of Albion Street, Spalding. Drink driving (Benington). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Matthew Hall (32), of Hayfields, Spalding. Possession of diamorphine (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, drugs destroyed.

Vivienne Barker (51), of Halmer Gate, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £58 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sophie Brennan (27), of Meadenvale, Parnwell, Peterborough. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John Gavin (36), of Stumpcross Lane, Swineshead. Speeding (Wildmore). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Leonard Gollings (50), of Isaacs Hill, Cleethorpes. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gocius Marian (22), of Wygate Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Romas Lileieis (53), of Rowan Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marek Mol (53), of Witham Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit 28.7.17). £88 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit 25.8.17). £88 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Vladimaras Rimikis (39), of Gardner Row, Boston Road, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Robert Willey (65), of Verwood Close, Northampton. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.