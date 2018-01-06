WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

Have your say

A round-up of recent appearances at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

November 22

Arkadiusz Majewski (47), of King Street, Kirton. Stole a bottle of red wine worth £5.99 belonging to Co-op (Kirton). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs. Stole two bottles of red wine worth £11.98 belonging to Co-op (Kirton). 12 months conditional discharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

November 2

Peter Barford (48), of Nansen Road, Ipswich. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gillian Bowden (54), of Frank Godley Court, Etfield Grove, Sidcup. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Lynn Callow (53), of Station Road, Old Leake. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Christie (39), of London Road, Wyberton. Driving without due care and attention (Boston). £261 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Fayzal Dass (27), of Raleigh Close, Eaton Socon. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Harvey Singh (37), of High Street, Westoning, Bedford. Speeding (Crowland). £102 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

November 3

David Jackson (33), of Roman Bank, Long Sutton. Speeding (Crowland). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 6

Norman Charumbira (53) of Camwood Crescent, Lincoln. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £54 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified form driving for 6 months.

Benjamin Zephaniah (59), of Roman Road, Moulton Chapel. Speeding (Crowland). £217 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sally Carpenter (41), of Double Street, Spalding. Stole fragrances worth £118 belonging to Hills Department Store (Spalding). £118 compensation, detention deemed served by reason of time detained in courthouse.

John Harding (45), The Meadows, Spalding. Two counts of theft: Stole car accessories worth £25 from Halfords and cosmetics worth £59.90 from Lloyds Chemists. Failure to surrender to bail. Breach of conditional discharge issued 3/5/17; breach of condition discharge issued 7/7/16. Dealt with as for original offence: community order made.

November 7

William Elkington (18), of Bracken Road, Swinderby. Driving without due care and attention (Thurlby). £93 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Lee Hannah (51), of Mill Lane, Skegness. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Hodge (55), of Rosyth Avenue, Orton Southgate. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £383 fine, £38 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Rui Rodrigues (34), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. No insurance (Moulton Seas End). £660 fine, £359 compensation, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention.

November 8

Nicholas Cartlidge (29), of Welbeck Drive, Spalding. Assaulting a police officer (Tongue End). £300 fine, £200 compensation, £30 v/s, £350 costs. Failed to surrender to custody. £50 fine. No separate penalty for resisting two police officers.

Viktors Lahs (30), of Abbey Path, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 8 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s. Assault. 4 weeks prison sentence concurrent. Assault. 8 weeks prison sentence consecutive.

November 10

Christopher Harrison (53), of Hadleigh Road, Immingham. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marcin Kukula (37), of Pennygate, Spalding. Speeding (Leverton). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Eitvydas Laimutavicius (30), of Clarence Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gary O’Connor (50), of Anderson Crescent, Godmanchester. Speeding (Crowland). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 11

John Hopkins (41), of NFA. Stole eight cans of lager, bag of cooked chicken and power charger, worth £48 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Sainsbury’s. 12 months conditional discharge. Failed to surrender to custody (Boston). £80 fine.

Amanda Scales (34), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Stole perfumes worth £55 belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy (Spalding). £55 compensation.

November 13

Ben Grimwood (30), of Upsall Road, Butterwick. No insurance (Wyberton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Marek Horvath (33), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Three no separate penalties for failing to give driver ID with 6pts.

Nigel Isaac (44), of School Lane, Yardley Gobion, Towcester. Speeding (Crowland). £293 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

November 14

Mihails Burkevics (20), of Pilgrims Way, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 9pts.

Stefan Dascalu (20), of Washway Road, Holbeach. No insurance (Holbeach). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No penalty for no MOT.

Christian Trip (32), of Dalston Walk, Northampton. Speeding (Whaplode). £115 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Levi Twinley (45), of Ropers Gate, Gedney. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 15

Lewis Parnham (24), of St Pauls Road, Spalding. Assaulted a police constable (Lincoln). £100 compensation. No separate penalty for failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly and for damaging a Perspex screen, plant pot and hand sanitiser worth £526.13 belonging to Peter Hodgkinson Centre (Lincoln).