WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

Latest results from the magistrates’ courts...

November 1

Stuart Hurford (52), of Coppice Road, Ryhall. Drink driving (Bourne). £340 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Tomas Jerusenko (32), of Salem Street, Gosberton. Drink driving (Boston). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jevgeuij Rubikis (36), of Pennygate, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 18 months conditional discharge, restraining order, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Wieslaw Szuberski (59), of Wesley Road, Whaplode. Drink driving (Whaplode). £240 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Vytautas Taujanskas (39), of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. Drink driving (Deeping St Nicholas). £450 fine, £45 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

November 6

Mark Milward, of Primitive Gait, Gosberton Clough. Deposited controlled waste on land without authority (Boston). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £300 costs.

Scott Church (28), of Postland Road, Crowland. Knowingly caused the deposition of controlled waste on land without authority (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £204.11 costs.

Steven Church (49), of Reform Street, Crowland. Not being a registered carrier of controlled waste, in the course of his business or otherwise with a view to profit, transported controlled waste, namely green garden waste contrary to the Control of Pollution Act (Crowland). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £166.61 costs.

Edward Church (66), of Alderland Close, Crowland. Knowingly caused the deposition of controlled waste on land without authority (Spalding). £115 fine, £30 v/s, £204.11 costs. No separate penalty for not being a registered carrier of controlled waste, in the course of his business or otherwise with a view to profit, transported controlled green garden waste contrary to the Control of Pollution Act (Spalding).

Jamie Church (28), of Reform Street, Crowland. Knowingly caused the deposition of controlled waste on land without authority (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £204.11 costs.

Gytautas Saveljevas (23), of Welland Close, Spalding. Knowingly caused controlled waste to be deposited on land other than in accordance with conditions contained within a current environmental permit (Fleet). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £625.32 costs.

Stewart Budworth (44), of Willesby Road, Spalding. Assaulting a police officer (Spalding). 16 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1000 compensation, £85 costs.

November 7

Vincas Vislavicius (58), of Langrick Road, New York. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Robert Hiley (47), of Kings Road, Holbeach. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Paul Roberts (29), of St Helena Drive, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Stephen Rudd (43), of Roeburn Way, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Carlos Salvador (57), of Clarence Gardens, Spalding. Speeding (Boston). £106 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Alexander Tindall (52), of Wyberton Road, Wyberton. Speeding (Boston). £60 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 8

Pavel Tomlin (18), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Arunas Valentiejus (29), of Cornfields, Holbeach. Failed to give a specimen of breath (Boston). Community order with 150 hours unpaid work, alcohol abstinence requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for four years. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Arkadiusz Majewski (47), of King Street, Kirton. Drink driving (Kirton), 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Tomas Poskus (38), of Bramley Road, Wisbech. Drink driving (Crowland). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Eugenijus Valancius (54), of Council Road, Wisbech. Driving while disqualified (Moulton). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 1 year, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 2 years. No insurance. £300 fine.

November 10

David Frankland (61), of Polls Yard, Castor, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 15

Neil Amess (33), of Gaunt Close, Spalding. In charge of a vehicle after consuming alcohol (Boston). £240 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Tracey Cooper (50), of Chesboule Lane, Gosberton Risegate. Drink driving (Spalding). Community order, curfew requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Yordan Ilchev (30), of Station Street, Donington. Drink driving (Gosberton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months. No insurance. £300 fine.

November 22

Jason Cleeve (28), of Manor Close, Baston. Assault (Baston). 6 months conditional discharge, restraining order, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Trina Crane (35), of South Street, Crowland. Assault (Crowland).12 months conditional discharge, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Jake Cable (26), of Crosby Row, Sutton Bridge. Possession in a public place of an article which had a blade/was sharply pointed (Long Sutton). £916 fine, £91 v/s, £85 costs, knife destroyed.

Jane Smith (58), of The Tenters, Holbeach. Two counts of theft of cash £210 (Holbeach 8.5.17) and £250 (Holbeach 22.5.17). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, £460 compensation.

Arkadiusz Majewski (47), of King Street, Kirton. Stole a bottle of red wine worth £5.99 belonging to Co-op (Kirton). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs. Stole two bottles of red wine worth £11.98 belonging to Co-op (Kirton). 12 months conditional discharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

November 2

Peter Barford (48), of Nansen Road, Ipswich. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gillian Bowden (54), of Frank Godley Court, Etfield Grove, Sidcup. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Lynn Callow (53), of Station Road, Old Leake. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Christie (39), of London Road, Wyberton. Driving without due care and attention (Boston). £261 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Fayzal Dass (27), of Raleigh Close, Eaton Socon. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Harvey Singh (37), of High Street, Westoning, Bedford. Speeding (Crowland). £102 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

November 3

David Jackson (33), of Roman Bank, Long Sutton. Speeding (Crowland). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 6

Norman Charumbira (53) of Camwood Crescent, Lincoln. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £54 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified form driving for 6 months.

Benjamin Zephaniah (59), of Roman Road, Moulton Chapel. Speeding (Crowland). £217 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sally Carpenter (41), of Double Street, Spalding. Stole fragrances worth £118 belonging to Hills Department Store (Spalding). £118 compensation, detention deemed served by reason of time detained in courthouse.

John Harding (45), The Meadows, Spalding. Two counts of theft: Stole car accessories worth £25 from Halfords and cosmetics worth £59.90 from Lloyds Chemists. Failure to surrender to bail. Breach of conditional discharge issued 3/5/17; breach of condition discharge issued 7/7/16. Dealt with as for original offence: community order made.

November 7

William Elkington (18), of Bracken Road, Swinderby. Driving without due care and attention (Thurlby). £93 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Lee Hannah (51), of Mill Lane, Skegness. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Hodge (55), of Rosyth Avenue, Orton Southgate. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £383 fine, £38 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Rui Rodrigues (34), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. No insurance (Moulton Seas End). £660 fine, £359 compensation, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention.

November 8

Nicholas Cartlidge (29), of Welbeck Drive, Spalding. Assaulting a police officer (Tongue End). £300 fine, £200 compensation, £30 v/s, £350 costs. Failed to surrender to custody. £50 fine. No separate penalty for resisting two police officers.

Viktors Lahs (30), if Abbey Path, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 8 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s. Assault. 4 weeks prison sentence concurrent. Assault. 8 weeks prison sentence consecutive.

November 10

Christopher Harrison 953), of Hadleigh Road, Immingham. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marcin Kukula (37), of Pennygate, Spalding. Speeding (Leverton). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Eitvydas Laimutavicius (30), of Clarence Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gary O’Connor (50), of Anderson Crescent, Godmanchester. Speeding (Crowland). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 11

John Hopkins (41), of NFA. Stole eight cans of lager, bag of cooked chicken and power charger, worth £48 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Sainsbury’s. 12 months conditional discharge. Failed to surrender to custody (Boston). £80 fine.

Amanda Scales (34), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Stole perfumes worth £55 belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy (Spalding). £55 compensation.

November 13

Ben Grimwood (30), of Upsall Road, Butterwick. No insurance (Wyberton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Marek Horvath (33), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Three no separate penalties for failing to give driver ID with 6pts.

Nigel Isaac (44), of School Lane, Yardley Gobion, Towcester. Speeding (Crowland). £293 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

November 14

Mihails Burkevics (20), of Pilgrims Way, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 9pts.

Stefan Dascalu (20), of Washway Road, Holbeach. No insurance (Holbeach). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Christian Trip (32), of Dalston Walk, Northampton. Speeding (Whaplode). £115 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Levi Twinley (45), of Ropers Gate, Gedney. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

November 15

Lewis Parnham (24), of St Pauls Road, Spalding. Assaulted a police constable (Lincoln). £100 compensation. No separate penalty for failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly and for damaging a Perspex screen, plant pot and hand sanitiser worth £526.13 belonging to Peter Hodgkinson Centre (Lincoln).

Tarzan Hadzaj (28), of Market Rasen Drive, Bourne. Driving while disqualified (Bourne). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 v/s, disqualified from driving for 2 years. No separate penalty for no insurance.

November 16

David Ivatt (56), of Washway Road, Saracen’s Head. Driving without a seat belt (Moulton). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Karl Jackson (28), of London Road, Wyberton. Speeding (Boston). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Baiba Jirgensone (34), of King Street, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Cordel Pigram (21), of Park Avenue, North Walsham, Norfolk. Speeding (Little Sutton). £186 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

November 17

Slawomir Waldowski (39), of Castle Close, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £346 fine, £34 v/s, £150 costs, 6pts.

November 23

Daiva Bakaitiene (46), of Bourne Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Robin Landen (59), of Headland Way, Haconby. Drink driving (Wragby). £230 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Georgi Arabadzhiev (43), of Old Leake, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dean Barley (43), of Cherry Close, Humberston, Grimsby. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sonata Bartkute (46), of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rachel Brewster (48), of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Allun Davis (46), of Danes Drive, Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Arunas Serepinas (27), of Strawberry Avenue, Bretton. Speeding (Crowland). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.