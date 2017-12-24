WEEKEND WEB: Where did you get those hats?

Have your say

News from the Spalding Guardian this week in 1967

Lively senior ladies Mrs M Fletcher and Mrs M Loster were pictured at a party for old age pensioners given by Smedley’s of Spalding in their canteen.

The pensioners were all members of the Pigeon Old Folk’s Club.

Paper hats and crackers were just part of the festive fun on offer - as these two ladies prove!

Library exhibition talks to the animals in 1967

Dr Doolitle was all the rage when the film starring Rex Harrison and Anthony Newley was released in 1967.

The Spalding branch of the county library devoted space to a display highlighting Hugh Lofting’s books.

The display was arranged by children’s librarian, Mrs M Brassington.