WEEKEND WEB: Ways to help you think, not light-up a ciggy

Coun ANTHONY CASSON offers a healthy welcome to 2018 in CABINET CALL...

First of all, let me start off by wishing everyone a Happy New Year and I sincerely hope that 2018 proves to be a prosperous and successful 12 months for you.

It will no doubt be another busy year for everyone at South Holland District Council, with several exciting projects in the pipeline.

In terms of my Public Protection portfolio, we’ve seen two initiatives launched recently aimed at raising awareness about the health risks associated with smoking.

Our ‘think before you light up’ campaign is encouraging smokers to consider the health of others before lighting up.

As part of the scheme, internet users are being asked to support an online ‘Thunderclap’ through our Facebook and Twitter accounts.

It’s quick, easy and free – all you have to do is visit www.thunderclap.it/projects/65618-think-before-you-light-up or access our Facebook, Twitter accounts and click on the link.

Once you’ve signed up to the Thunderclap campaign, Thunderclap will automatically publish a message supporting the campaign on your Facebook and Twitter profiles at 12pm on January 8, so there is still time to get involved.

We’re also getting youngsters involved in the campaign by organising a special competition called ‘South Holland Rocks’, inviting children to find specially-painted rocks hidden in parks and play areas.

A total of 50 rocks have been painted with SHDC’s smoke-free mascot Big Cig, with five hidden in parks across the district. Whoever finds the most by January 6 will win a £25 voucher from Argos.

Once you find a rock, take a photo and upload it to the council’s Facebook page, if you can, then return the rock/rocks to our offices in Priory Road, Spalding, with contact details, to submit your entry.

Five rocks have been hidden in each of the following 10 parks :

Casswell Drive Play Area, Quadring

Railway Lane play area, Sutton Bridge

Thorney Road in Crowland

Maple Grove play area in Holbeach

Tongue End Playing Field, Everard Road,

Cherry Lane Play Area, Fleet Hargate

Poachers Gate Play Area, Pinchbeck

Cornfields Play Area, Holbeach

Ayscoughfee Gardens , Spalding

Monkshouse Park in Spalding

For more information about South Holland Rocks call 01775 761161 or email foodhs@sholland.gov.uk.