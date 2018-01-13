WEEKEND WEB: Up before magistrates...

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

November 29

Keith Andrew (34), of King Street, Kirton. Stole meat worth £20 belonging The Food Warehouse Iceland (Boston). £20 compensation.

Danny Markham (19), of Bowgate, Gosberton. Refused to stop a vehicle when directed to do so by a police constable (Quadring). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Thomas Nicholls (24), of Saltney Gate, Saracen’s Head. Failed to provide a specimen of blood (Boston). Community order, curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Lee Ranshaw (36), of Queensway, Ruskington. Drink driving (Spalding). Community order, thinking skills programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 46 months. No separate penalty for no insurance and damaging a vehicle CCTV camera belonging to Lincolnshire Police. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

Fransisco Santana (40), of Spring Gardens, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Mia Rock (25), of NFA. Stole children’s clothing worth £40 belonging to Peacocks (Spalding). Community order, drug rehabilitation requirement. Stole why protein powder worth £134.97 belonging to Holland and Barrett (Spalding). Community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £134.97 compensation. Stole children’s Wellington boots worth £12 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). Community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £12 compensation. Stole fragrance sets worth £150 belonging to Boots (Spalding). Community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £150 compensation.

December 5

Daniel Hudson (38), of Tyghes Close, Deeping St James. Assault (Bourne). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £150 costs.

Jane Sanders (48), of Scarborough Close, Rippingale. Failed to provide a specimen of breath (Grantham). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months. No separate penalty for no insurance (Dowsby).

Christopher Shute (39), of High Street, Gretton. Drug driving (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £120 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Dragos Bradea (20), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Case reopened, convictiona dn sentence imposed 16.5.17 set aside, licence endorsement removed. Speeding (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Hans Kuhn, Church Lane, Moulton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Adrian Nogaj (22), of The Featherworks, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Emil Sivak (45), of Drummond Road, Skegness. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

November 23

Stephen White (46), of Broadgate, Weston Hills. Driving while using a hand held mobile phone (Whaplode). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Russell Wright (36), of Sleaford Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Edgars Zvirbulis (44), of Linden Way, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Craig Black (35), of Port Adown Road, Tandragree, Craigavon. Speeding (Whaplode). £153 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ugur Bulut (24), Manor Road, Hackney. Speeding (Crowland). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Sam Davis (21), of Stour Court, Grantham. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Anthony Leese (72), of Dunns Lane, North Creake, Norfolk. Speeding (Whaplode). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Romas Lileikis (53), of Rowan Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ian Montgomery (53), of Mill Lane, Gosberton. Speeding (Crowland). £169 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dawid Sikora (29), of Mill Road, Deeping St Nicholas. Speeding (Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Colin Simpkins (57), of Burgh Road, Skegness. Speeding (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

George Spita (27), of Dias Close, spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.

Paige Stephenson (18), of the Meadows, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

November 27

Karol Michalak (20), of Briton Court, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Second count of no insurance. £660 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Natalia Staniek (29), of Kitwood Road, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Mihails Namjaks (26), of Tinus Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland 31.12.16). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Speeding (Crowland 19.2.17). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit 16.4.17). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit 16.4.17). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Crowland 15.4.17). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Carl Sherwin (45), of East Street, Rippingale. Assault (Bourne). £300 fine, £100 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

November 28

James Adamson (52), of Birch Grove, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christopher Edwards (63), of Maltings Yard, Stamford. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Higgins (55), of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary. Speeding (Crowland). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Patrick McCarthy (56), of Lollipop Lane, Sleaford. Failed to stop after an accident (Bourne). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 7pts. Driving without due care and attention. £60 fine. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident.

Ruslans Karmisevs (39), of Queens Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Anthony Martindale (23), of High Road, Moulton. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Boriss Mulers (30), of Havelock Street, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Dale Andrews (31), of King George V Avenue, Holbeach. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Charlie Augustine (25), of Petts Close, Wisbech. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Maxine Croston (38), of Browns Drove, Swineshead. Speeding (Sleaford). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alex Potapovs (19), of Cameron Drive, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Trevor Winestein (50), of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. Speeding (Crowland). £154 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tracy Ford (38), of West End Road, Wyberton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Rachel Fravigar (40), of Main Road, Quadring. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Fatma Krauca (28), of Pennygate, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Marek Marekzig (19), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Robert Mulumba (22), of Aspen Green, Huntingdon. Drivng without due care and attention (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 7pts.

Aleksejs Panfilovs (37), of Rushy Drove, Quadring. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

November 30

Stephen Dorks (54), of Hill Street, Raunds. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rebecca Almey (44), of Bloodfold Farm, Holbeach. Possession of amphetamine (Grantham). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, drugs destroyed.

Loris Damon (71), of Two Sisters Close, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Hatin Fakhri (50), of Sandpiper Way, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Whaplode). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Charlie Melville (21), of Millers Way, Heckington. No MOT (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Stuart Normington (44), of Southoe Road, Farcet. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Roxxie Norris (24), of Mountains Passage, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £90 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Rogers (39), of Kirkmeadow, Bretton. Driving without due care and attention (Surfleet). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts. No separate penalty for failing to comply with a traffic sign.

James Southwell (36), of Holyrood Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Inga Stonika (45), of Edinburgh Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Filip Szymczak (36), of Lyveden Way, Corby. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £140 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lee Thompson (33), of Chapman Close, Towcester. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Rebecca Thompson (44), of Braybrooks Way, Moulton Chapel. Speeding (Spalding). £86 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Romualdas Urbonas (59), of Norfolk Street, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

December 4

Arnis Oxtrovskis (41), of Muswell Road, West Town, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £76 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 1 month.

Aleksandras Valainis (33), of Alderton Bank, Leeds. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mitchell Capes (24), of Jubilee Way, Crowland. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Paulina Krzywinska (31), of Lawyers Close, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Paul Hebborn (48), of Elizabeth Way, Thurlby. Drug driving (Bourne). £104 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

December 5

Roberts Jansons (26), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Zbigniew Jurek (37), of Spalding Common, Spalding. Driving without a seat belt (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Felix Musasa (48), of France Furlong, Great Linford. Milton Keynes. Speeding (Crowland). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

Marian Paun (27), of Park Road, Spalding. No insurance (Pinchbeck). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Sandris Ribakovs (36), of Myles Way, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £153 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rachel Barnes (35), of Glen Close, Little Bytham. No insurance (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Samantha Brown (28), of Burghley Road, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Florentin Chivoiu (41), of Station Road, Surfleet. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lukasz Dziezk (28), of Kime Mews, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ridman Eminov (34), of Gardner Row, Kirton. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine.

Gheorghe Godhi (32), of Barrier Bank, Cowbit. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Alexander thomas-Davis (34), of Crossways Road, Mitcham, Merton. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.