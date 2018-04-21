WEEKEND WEB: Travelling onward

AUTISTIC LINCS: By autistic author Callum Brazzo

There has never been a better time to talk about enriching wellbeing than last week because a prominent topic of conversation that is in our community seems to be around transport availability.

At the foundation of this conversation about transport availability is the difficulty in finding the right support.

Autistic people move out-of-county because the support they require is elsewhere.

That’s a sad reality for so many.

It is sad because when you think about the catalogue of principles we have established over the Autistic Lincs columns, it’s a shame to me that we are not maxisiming our autistic individuals.

Indeed, the world of SEN incorporates more than autistic people but this column is historically about autistic people BY an autistic person.

The message of utmost significance and encompassing all in the world of SEN that I want to drill into here is that meaning starts at home.

Life is a canvas and meaning starts at home and in the community.

We have to discover and paint the meaning onto our lives. Keeping autistic people safe when they need to get away from offending sensory environments.

Giving them tools to understand and regulate their rainbow filter of emotions.

Enabling rather than forcing them to socially connect more effectively with people in ways that matter to the autistic person.

Empowering them to feel good about who they are and not who you want them to be.

I am sorry if this last comment is a hard suggestion to take on board for those close to the autistic person but, as I’ve already stated in a past column, we have to be a ‘collective, collaborative and communicative unit’ (March 20).

The aspirations outlined above absolutely matter and they may seem to be repetitive, empty words or just preaching to the choir but our current generation must bring action to these words.

We have to balance ideologies with practical solutions and that is why I am once again asking for the readership’s questions on whatever is happening in their world that they need answers to.

Perhaps you’re autistic and you want to connect with me.

Perhaps you are in an autistic person’s world and would benefit from knowing more about stimming.

Perhaps you need advice on why the autistic person won’t get on certain transport.

Perhaps you need help with establishing a job route for the autistic person in your life.

I am really calling out to all that can relate to the content I have put out and let me tell that there is so much more to unravel.

If we nurture our nature and work to tangibly enhance our schools’ and other educational environments’ attitudes towards utilising and maximising the potential of autistic people then we will be in a better place in regards to keeping our support at home and in our community.

Metaphorically, and to bring the conversation back to transport, the biggest journey for those within the autistic person’s world to go on is with your autistic person.

Let’s take that trip together.

