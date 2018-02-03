WEEKEND WEB: Tiggy the tabby inspires young readers

Have your say

We look back at the Free Press this week in 1999...

Holbeach Library’s resident cat provided the inspiration at the launch of a weekly storytime for children in the town.

Storyteller and customer liaison officer Bev Sims explained the idea behind the story sessions.

She said: “We want to encourage children to read and get them to see the library as fun, rather than as a boring quiet place.

“Tiggy belongs to a woman who lives near the library and spends a lot of time snuggled on the library cushions.”

Haggis paraded at Spalding school

There was a distinctly Scottish flavour at Spalding’s Priory School.

Pupils heralded Burns’ Night by parading the haggis to bagpipes played by Dave Prebble.

Headteacher Brian Howes said the haggis was portrayed as a furry cartoon character with legs in one of the pupils’ reading schemes.

But this was the chance for them to see and taste one and have an introduction to the work of Robert Burns.