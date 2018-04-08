WEEKEND WEB: Teacher quizzes on the telly in 2000

Have your say

We look back at the Spalding Guardian this week in 2000.

A teacher from Surfleet came within four seconds of getting the chance to win a million.

Ann Mckeown, who taught at Spalding Parish CofE Day Schoolk was selected for ITV’s popular quiz how, Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

She had to answer three ‘fastest finger first’ questions and twice got the answer right, but just wasn’t quick enough off the mark.

Vikings invaded school in 2000

The past came to life for a group of youngsters studying invaders at school,

Pupils from William Stukely CoE Primary School wrote a play based on the sagas of the Vikings and put some finishing touches to their performance.

The children also made their own costumes and part of the set and wore cardboard helmets made by one of the parents.