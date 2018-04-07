WEEKEND WEB: Special boy needs a home

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

My name is Bennie... but my friends here at Jerry Green’s tell me I am a little Bean!

Jerry Green Dog Rescue

I am looking for a very special home as I am currently waiting for an operation on my knees, as I have luxating patellas.

Due to this I would need a home that is very close to my friends at south Lincs as I will be requiring quite a few vet visits. I also find it quite overwhelming when meeting new people so need a very quiet and understanding home.

Someone who is able to come and spend a lot of time with me and my friends getting to know me and letting me feel comfortable around you would be good for me.

Once I do get to know you I am very cuddly. Although my knees are currently not good I am still fairly active and enjoy going for little walks and get around very easily – once I have had my surgery though I will need to be keep quite calm and still.

I could potentially live with another calm dog and would like to meet some calm dogs when we are out and about. Due to how nervous I am I do need an adult-only home with no children around at all.

Please phone 01205 260546 if you would like to arrange to come and spend some time with me.

Who wants to play Swapsies?

Swapsies is a technique we use to train the dogs at the Jerry Green Dog Rescue not to ‘guard’ items from people and other dogs.

It involves swapping a treat or toy of higher value than the item they are guarding. This helps them to learn that what we have is much more exciting than what they want to keep.

So with that in mind we have decided to launch our very own human version of Swapsies. Our aim is to raise money for the refurbishment and renovation of our South Lincolnshire Kennel Blocks to create a more home like, relaxed and spacious enviroment while the dogs wait for their forever home.

People Swapsies is super simple, we are asking you to swap something you would usually buy and instead donate the money equivalent to the South Lincolnshire Kennel Build Fund.

Therena’s tips... safe havens

For the next two weeks we’ll look at safe havens. This week, we’ll look at what they are; and next week how to introduce your dog to their safe space.

We all benefit from a little quiet time occasionally and dogs are no different. Having a space that is exclusively theirs can help reduce stress, anxiety and frustration related behaviours as it gives them the option to remove themselves from situations they wish to be away from.

What is the different between a safe haven and a bolt hole? Safe havens should be just that. A safe space for your dog to unwind and spend time in. A bolt hole on the other hand, is a place your dog rushes to when they are overwhelmed and need to hide.

Bolt holes are generally considered to be places where a dog goes when they can’t cope; a typical bolt hole example is a dog who hides under the bed after hearing a loud bang. The emotional state of the dog is very different from a dog who goes to their safe haven when you have visitors; they remove themselves from the situation but with much less urgency or fear and are able to unwind and return when calm again. The dog in the bolt hole probably isn’t coming out for hours and will not be able to unwind in that space.

Who needs a Safe Haven?

Not all dogs will need to use a safe haven but it is advised that all dogs should have one available for them to use if ever they need to. Simply having the option to remove themselves from a situation can be enough to diffuse tension and prevent dogs from becoming overwhelmed.

• Next week we will look at types of safe havens and how to make it a positive place for your dog to be.