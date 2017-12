Reader Keith Seaton has sent us this wonderful old photograph, taken 49 years ago.

It is of the 1st Spalding Sea Scouts pulling Father Christmas from Spalding Railway Station to the Sessions House on December 14, 1968.

• Have you got any old photographs you’d like to share with us and our readers? Email them to jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk or send them to ‘Nostalgia Pictures’, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB. Pictures will be kept safely and returned.