WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian nostalgia from 2000

Have your say

Retired Able seaman Eric Annison, of Moulton Seas End, clubbed together with his old shipmates to buy the destroyer they once served on in 2000.

The friends managed to get a bid together with National Lottery assistance to buy the HMS Cavalier.

Victoria Martin heads to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2000.

It was to be a memorial to all those who died on the 153 destroyers lost during WWII.

Also in April 2000, former Spalding High School pupil Victoria Martin (19), from Deeping St Nicholas, had her eyes on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She was co-director, actress and writer with a comedy writing society at Oxford University where she was studying for a degree in English and French.

The society was heading north to perform two shows co-directed by Victoria.