WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Please keep teaching expertise where it is

Having met MP John Hayes twice now whilst campaigning for Gosberton House Academy I can say that he has shown total integrity and from the start was open and honest with us ( the parents group).

As a retired teacher I am not a natural Conservative but Mr Hayes puts the children first and we respect and admire that.

Councillor Bradwell agreed to meet a group of parents with Mr Hayes present for a discussion face to face. Six of us arrived at the venue to be told that the councillor had decided she did not wish to face us but would ring the MP instead.

We sat around the table and listened to one side of this conversation. We would have valued the chance to hear directly from Mrs Bradwell and perhaps not have had the journey and in some cases time off work.

We would like to have told the councillor that ASD (autism spectrum disorder) children at Gosberton House thrive in this excellent school. Many had not survived in mainstream schools as their needs were not understood or catered for by these settings as they lack the specialist knowledge and equipment for this.

Gosberton is already a specialist autism school. If this is not about saving transport costs then there is not an issue. It would not cost much to maintain the specialist status. Perhaps expand the buildings and add the potential to support other needs BUT PLEASE keep the expertise so that Lincolnshire can hold its head up and say it SUPPORTS ALL NEEDS.

Every child matters.

Bob Duddridge

Retired teacher

Spalding

Don’t reduce debate to sniping and insults

How unwise of Coun Bradwell to reduce the debate about the future of special needs schools and the support of the children whom attend them to snipping and insults (‘Your MP is misleading you over costs claim’ – April 19).

She has done nothing for her reputation or her case in doing so.

How different from the example of local MP John Hayes and a few councillors who responded to parents and children throughout.

Was very disappointed to book a mutual hall to meet her and the MP for her to decide she couldn’t face us – sadly unprofessional.

It would be very easy for Mr Hayes to keep his head down and just go along with this misfortune. Instead he has been brave,straightforward and true to his word.

Coun Bradwell would do well to listen to Mr Hayes and learn from his action – other politicians also. ollow by his example as an understanding local MP that puts his consituants first.

The parents of the children affected no doubt vote for all parties and none but all have spoken to and admire John Hayes and his support.

Jane Peck

via email

Crossings just as bad as Tallington

Your columnist Guardian Angel is sadly mistaken when she says Tallington level crossing must be the most inconvenient crossing in Lincolnshire (Spalding Guardian, April 19).

She obviously doesn’t get out much in Spalding and have to contend with the level crossings on Winsover Road and Woolram Wygate.

In comparison I’d put them on the same par, with the exception the two aforementioned don’t carry high speed trains just the slowest trains in the country!

Victor Lewis

Spalding

Desperately need a new organiser

The Long Sutton branch of the Royal British Legion is desperately in need of a Poppy Appeal organiser for this year.

Last year our organiser moved away from the area and as an interim measure myself and the branch chairman David Newton took up the reins as we could not find a replacement.

However, due to the fact that David’s wife became terminally ill, he was unable to participate as much as he would have wished.

Matters were further compounded when, in the run up to Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day (our main Poppy Collection period) I was unexpectedly taken into hospital.

If it hadn’t been for the fact that both my daughters (the eldest from Diss and the youngest from Oxford) dropped everything, came across and up, and took over whilst I was incapacitated, then the Long Sutton Poppy Appeal would have suffered.

If we accnot find an organiser for this year, then we may have to drastically reduce how we collect, which would be a shame considering this year commemorates the end of the First World War.

The organiser’s job is prely voluntary, although expenses and mileage are paid, and entails ordering, organising the distribution and collection of boxes and tines and banking.

The busiest period is of course in November and the run up to it is entirely up to the organiser, whether he/she wishes to arrange any events during the rest of the year.

If anyone is interested and is happy to give freely of their time, please contact myself on 01406 363568 or David Newtton on 01406 362609.

Mrs SM Walker

Long Sutton RBL

branch secretary

Thought For The Week

I love charity shops. I love bargains and I love planning meals from reduced food items from the supermarkets!

I like to use the words ‘challenge’ and ‘creativity.’ Never quite know what’s on the menu and never quite know what to wear from the wardrobe of ‘clothes with labels bought from browsing around the many charity shops.

No wonder the profits of clothes shops are going down, my retail therapy doesn’t often include the visits to the High Street Famous names.

What do these remarks say about me? That I recycle, that I don’t like waste and that I avoid the crowded shopping Malls like the plague!

I’m so pleased when I am notified that my giving of any unwanted items of clothing or bric a brac to Charity shops has benefited them through the Gift Aid scheme.

Not quite the old fashioned bartering system, but I am sensing how simple it is to be helping others at the same time as helping ones self .

Jesus did say ‘Love your neighbour as you love yourself!’ So for me, this is one way I put his words into practice!

Rev Frances Ballantyne Spalding Methodist minister